Saturday Night Live: Foo Fighters perform ‘Rescued,’ ‘The Glass’

We knew entering tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode that we were going to be getting Foo Fighters as musical guest.

So what did they choose to perform? Well, “Rescued” was their first song, which makes sense given that it is one of the lead tracks off of their new album “But Here We Are.” They were introduced by Christopher Walken, who made a notable cameo earlier on in the show. (There is a longstanding bit involving this that goes back decades, and it made all the sense in the world that Walken was there to bring them on stage.)

In general, you can argue that this performance was vintage Dave Grohl, with the rock sound, the energy, and the show giving them ample time in order to completely rock the stage. We don’t think anything here comes as a surprise, but it also doesn’t need to. What matters is that Foo Fighters still make great rock music in a way few other bands are in 2023. We know that they’ve gone through a lot over the past few years, with the most notable thing being the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. So much of their new album feels like a remembrance to him.

As for the second song of the night, we saw the band take a more emotional direction with “The Glass,” a song that was very much about connection, reflection, and understanding. It was also a nice opportunity to see a little bit of collaboration. Also, we got a special musical appearance here from H.E.R., who fit in perfectly with Grohl and company on the stage. She added a nice harmony and dimensions to the performance — also, there’s no denying that she is an exceptional guitarist and it’s always great to see her on stage in that capacity.

