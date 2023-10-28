Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 28, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve been lucky to have two straight weeks of new episodes, but will that last?

Ultimately, the first thing that we should go ahead and say is quite nice: There is more coming and soon! Another episode of the late-night series is slated to arrive in just a matter of hours, and it could be a pretty interesting one. For a lot of people, after all, this will be an introduction to Nate Bargatze.

We’ll be honest from the start in saying that this is one of the few hosts in our decades-long history of this show that we’d never heard of prior to them being announced. That’s not a dig; it has more to do with our lack of familiarity with the modern standup circuit. It is important to remember that to some, John Mulaney wasn’t a household name when he got his first hosting gig, even if he had been a writer on SNL in the past. Nate is extremely funny from the research we’ve done since the gig was announced, and we do tend to think that he will fit right in as a part of the cast. This could be one of those shows that is really funny, but not from the shock that comes with seeing a host in a strange environment. Last week’s Bad Bunny show was a little more reliant on cameos, whether it be Pedro Pascal or Mick Jagger. There could be a cameo or two from Dave Grohl in some sketches tonight, given that Foo Fighters are performing.

As for why there are not many big-name actors hosting the show so far this season, that is tied to the SAG-AFTRA strike. They could technically still do the show, but they would not be able to promote any of their work. That’s a tricky balancing act and with that, we expect more comedians and singers to take on the role in the near future.

Don’t be shocked if there is a one-week hiatus for SNL coming week in early November, but no firm announcement as been made.

