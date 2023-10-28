Shoresy season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes
Following the debut of Shoresy season 2 today over on Hulu, what more can we say at this point about season 3? Let’s just say that there is a good bit to look forward to here!
First and foremost, let’s begin with the following: A reminder that there is 100% more of the Letterkenny spin-off coming. According to a report from TVLine, the aforementioned streaming service has already renewed the hockey comedy for more. The upcoming episodes are going to film this fall in Sudbury, Ontario — which makes some sense, given the setting of the series.
So now that you don’t have to worry about the show coming back, let’s transition over to the next all-important question: When the series will actually premiere again. Given that this is not a series that takes an incredibly long time in order to make (there are only so many episodes), we do at least think there’s a chance that the show could be back at some point in the fall of 2024. We always tend to think that a series of this nature is better off when it can actually be somewhat of an annual event.
(For those wondering how production for a season 3 could start given the SAG-AFTRA strike, remember that this is a Canadian series and because of that, it is subject to a separate union.)
Hopefully, there will be some more news in regards to a Shoresy season 3 at some point over the summer of 2024. For the time being, the best advice that we can offer is to exercise some patience and beyond that, hope that there are a lot of reveals sprinkled here and there along the way. We do tend to think that there’s a chance this show could last for a little while, if for no other reason that there aren’t a lot of other series based on hockey out there.
