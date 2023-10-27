Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: Madison’s search

In around 48 hours you are going to have a chance to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 arrive over on AMC. What’s one of the big stories going to be?

Well, in this instance, let’s just say that this is not that complicated a question to answer — it has to be about Madison, who has a couple of matters to attend to. First and foremost, there is the question of what to do in regards to Troy Otto, who has come back from the dead. Then, there is also the startling issue of what has become of Alicia.

Thanks in part to Troy turning up with Alicia’s prosthetic at the end of episode 7, Kim Dickens’ character is now unfortunately in this spot where she has to ask questions she’d rather avoid … and ones that she never thought she would have to answer at all. Is it possible that her daughter is actually dead? How concerning is that for her? The simple answer here has to be “very,” and that is something we could see and learn more and more about as the season progresses.

The problem Madison runs into now quite simple: The idea of Alicia being dead has been planted into her mind now and because of that, it is an incredibly hard thing to shale. In a sneak peek first shared over at CBR, you can get a somewhat broader sense of what is coming up here, largely in that Alicia will start to think that some walkers actually look like her daughter. We can’t imagine the emotional spot that she’s in and yet, she’s going to have to find a way around it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

