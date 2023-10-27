The Golden Bachelor episode 5: Ellen eliminated by Gerry

Tonight on The Golden Bachelor episode 5 was guaranteed to be an emotional one for Gerry Turner. How could it not? Hometown dates are right around the corner, and that meant having to make some pretty harsh eliminations at the end of the day.

Of course, here is the problem: Gerry seemed to have strong relationships with a ton of the women left. It was hard to choose just three women, especially out of the quartet of Faith, Theresa, Leslie, and Ellen. These have felt like the top contenders here for a while and Gerry would have a hard time picking between them all. (For some reason, producers only wanted to do three hometown dates this season, even if it is clear to so many of us that we wanted a good bit more.)

In the end, the three women he chose to move forward with were Theresa, Faith, and then Leslie. That meant that we lost Sandra, Ellen, and Susan tonight, three people who a lot of America loved. Sandra was extremely quotable and super-entertaining, whereas Susan’s biggest claim to fame seemed to be looking like Kris Jenner.

Ellen’s exit hits the hardest, mostly due to the fact that we really came to get to know her so well over the past few weeks. She had a touching story and, clearly, Gerry cared for her enough to walk her out and spend time with her after the fact. He admitted that this was the “most difficult decision” that he had to make. He tried to handle this situation the best that he could, but it still wasn’t easy.

(Personally, we were rooting for Gerry and Ellen to make it, especially since she seemed so genuine about him wanting to meet her family — even if we’re sure that the other three felt the same.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor, including more on hometown dates!

What did you think about the events of The Golden Bachelor episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







