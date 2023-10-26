Ahsoka season 2: Why no renewal yet at Disney+?

Given that a little bit of time has passed since the season 1 finale, why not discuss further an Ahsoka season 2? Are we going to learn more about it before too long?

Well, on the surface, it does make perfect sense that the powers-that-be over at Disney+ would start to make some sort of announcement here, given that every metric that we have seen would indicate that this is a very-much successful show. It has generated a lot of solid viewership and, beyond that, seems to have justified the high price.

So why not announce a renewal? It’s a good question, especially when you would like to think that the cast would be open to doing more. Still, it is fair to say that the SAG-AFTRA strike could be playing some sort of role in what is going down, as well as just Disney and Star Wars in general having a much larger plan at present for the future.

After all, it is fair to remember this at the moment — the powers-that-be want to ensure that they use Ahsoka Tano in precisely all the ways that they want. This may include a season 2, but also potentially that team-up movie that could also include The Mandalorian as well as Boba Fett. There was a lot of talk about that earlier this year.

The best thing to do right now

It’s ultimately not all that complicated — really, it is just best to sit back, cross your fingers, and hope for other updates in the near future. Once the strike ends, some networks and streamers may be more keen to share details. Disney+, does tend to operate at largely their own pace. That is okay, and it is certainly not an indictment on what the powers-that-be think about this show.

Just remember this: With the way that season 1 ended, we have to get more — there is 1000% some unfinished business when it comes to these characters.

Do you want to see an Ahsoka season 2 at Disney+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates coming pretty soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







