Upload season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Are major surprises ahead?

In just over 24 hours you are going to have an opportunity to see Upload season 3 episode 3 and 4 arrive on Prime Video. So what are we going to be seeing over the course of it?

What’s always made this show so great is that there are a wide array of different elements to it. Sure, there is a lot of comedy here, but there’s also some real socially conscious drama and also a little bit of romance. The relationship between Nathan and Nora is at the center of the entire show, but there are also other characters on the periphery who still matter a lot. This is where someone like Ingrid comes more into play.

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, director Jeff Blitz makes it clear that the character (played by Allegra Edwards) may be able to actually surprise some people as this season goes along:

One curiosity for me: Nora and Nathan will always be the fundamental couple of the show, its heart and soul, but I wonder how fans will feel about Ingrid as the season develops. She’s got some surprising moves coming up, and I’m hoping people love where she goes as much as I do!

Ultimately, we’re just hoping that this is the season where Ingrid finally realizes that she is chasing something with Nathan that simply does not exist. We do think that he cares about her, but that love she is craving just isn’t quite there and she can’t force it. Also, she has to stop being mean or controlling to other people. In basic terms, if anyone needs to spend some time with the therapy dogs within the world of Lakeview, it is her … even if she is not actually dead.

