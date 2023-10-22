Saturday Night Live cold open: Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert

With tonight marking the second Saturday Night Live cold open of the whole season, of course we had some high hopes!

After all, consider this here first and foremost: Everyone has had a chance to get a little bit back into the groove of things. That should prove pretty essential to the show as a whole, right? The show kicked off by going right into its wheelhouse, and that is with political humor — or, to be specific, with Mikey Day playing Jim Jordan amidst his race for Speaker of the House. Meanwhile, we also had Bowen Yang returning as George Santos, who was endlessly entertaining every other time he turned up. (Take, for example, him apparently getting a phone call from Tupac to discuss Jada.)

Meanwhile, tonight the show also gave you a brief version of Lauren Boebert, who has been perfectly placed for satire for a rather long time. The show still hasn’t figured out exactly the angle to take here, though, so it was a brief appearance before James Austin Johnson came on with his version of Donald Trump.

We understand why SNL wanted to throw this version of Trump back on the show, given that he has been a staple for a while and beyond that, he is an easy, safe impression for them todo. We would’ve preferred a bigger swing here just because we’ve seen this so many times already, but we suppose we’ll have to just take whatever we can get since so many political sketches on this show have been played out for a good while now.

As for the rest of the political comedy…

We do tend to think that we’ll see a little bit more later in the show, but it’s probably not going to be something that they lean on too much in an episode hosted by Bad Bunny. Is there any reason for them to lean that much on it? We don’t think so.

