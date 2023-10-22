NCIS season 21 premiere date: A renewed bit of January hope?

Do we now have an extra bit of optimism that NCIS season 21 is going to premiere at some point in January? We tend to think so — or, at least that is the case based on some of the latest reporting that we’ve heard.

As many of you may have heard over the past several weeks, there was a real concern over the SAG-AFTRA strike lasting even longer than it already has. We, just like so many others out there, had hoped that there was some real progress being made at the start of the month. Yet, talks were cut off a couple of weeks back, and that put a stop to all expectations that production for the crime drama and other shows could start up next month.

Now, there could be a chance to re-ignite some of those hopes all over again. There are tentatively plans now for the actors’ union to resume talks with the streamers and studios of the AMPTP on Tuesday. This means that all of a sudden, there is a chance that we could actually end up seeing things wrap up again when it comes to the strike over the next couple of weeks. While there are some significant divides that need to be worked out, we do tend to think everyone knows how important it is that a fair deal is reached and reached soon.

Let’s just put it this way — we’re sure that broadcast networks would like to have at least 13-episodes seasons of some of their bigger shows, NCIS include. Wrapping things up quickly is the #1 way to ensure that this happens. Unless you do move rather quickly at this point, there is a risk that you may have to cut back episodes once more.

In the end, though, we are going to look at the latest news on talks to be a good thing, given that it 1) opens the door for season 21 to start filming next month and 2) that could still make a January premiere possible. Let’s just keep crossing our fingers, shall we?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

