The Voice 24 video: BIAS and Jacquie Roar sing ‘Need a Favor’

As you prepare for Monday night’s The Voice 24 episode, why not watch BIAS and Jacquie Roar perform?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek from the battle rounds that featured the two aforementioned singers nailing Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor.” In terms of genre, this has a little bit of everything from country to classic rock. Both of their voices are really good and with that, Gwen Stefani has a tough decision on her hands.

So how is she going to figure this out? We don’t think that there is some sort of clear-cut answer but to us, we would go on the basis of who delivered the more creative vocal from start to finish. Jacquie may have the bigger voice, but there’s something about BIAS that is really unique. He can do country songs and auditioned with Blake Shelton, but it feels like there is still a lot of room for expansion beyond that. He’s one of those diamonds that can really shine more and more as the season progresses.

Of course, none of this means that he will be chosen. It comes down to personal preference here and we could imagine a lot of the viewership being split.

In a perfect world…

We would love to see America decide and have the public vote come on board this show a whole lot earlier. We don’t think that this is some big surprise to anyone, though, as we’ve said for a good while now that we would prefer to see the battle rounds scrapped eventually in favor of something else. These tend to be drawn-out and at the end of the day, they are not always even the best showcase for certain singers given that duets are often hard, especially if you are someone with a voice that is tough to match.

Who would you prefer to see advance on The Voice Monday night between BIAS and Jacquie Roar?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

