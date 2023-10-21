Elite season 8 premiere date hopes over on Netflix

Following the launch of Elite season 7 on Netflix, do you want to know more about when season 8 will arrive?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting the great news that the Spanish-language scripted series is going to have a chance to come back to the streaming service for more. With that being said, it will also be the final season.

Is this news bittersweet? We would totally understand if anyone out there felt that way. However, remember that the majority of Netflix’s scripted content does not last anywhere near this long. Just making it to this point is an accomplishment within itself. Elite has also managed to achieve what the streamer wanted from the start, which was to increase its global reach, in particular with a lot of young people.

For more on the final season reveal, here is some of what creator Carlos Montero had to say (per Deadline) at a press conference for season 7:

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite … We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

When will we get the remaining episodes?

Beyond 2024, it is far too early to tell — but given that production is already happening, it could be as early as summer. Keep your eyes peeled.

What do you want to see when it comes to an Elite season 8?

Are you sad that it is going to be the final batch of episodes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







