American Horror Stories season 3 episode 2: About ‘Daphne’

We are less than 24 hours away from seeing American Horror Stories season 3 premiere on Hulu — are you ready?

Well, we should note here that episode 2 may be the one that we are intrigued about above all others. The title here is “Daphne” and just in case you needed a little taste, we suggest you check out the synopsis: “An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user.”

So what makes this one so interesting? Well, typically we have seen the exact opposite play out here — a situation in which someone becomes too attached to an AI. This presents an interesting flip and a chance to see what happens if said AI grows to be possessive or even dangerous. We probably don’t have to even tell you this, but there is potential for a lot of stuff to play out.

Of course, the real challenge here is the same that it almost always is within American Horror Stories — the show has to move quickly. Everything takes place within a single hour and there has to be a defined beginning, middle, and end. We don’t think that this has to be a lengthy story for it to have an impact, but it will depend on the writing and the performances.

It is true that American Horror Stories can be one of the most hit-or-miss shows out of any on TV, as some are fantastic and others leave a good bit to be desired. Let’s just hope that we are talking more about the former in this situation. Given that we don’t have a ton of episodes this season, all of these matter more than they would otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

