Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by speech?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Or, are we going to see the show pushed back or preempted overall because of a Presidential Address?

First things first, we should go ahead and note this — the desire for more of the reality competition show is going to be out there, and for good reason. Just remember what has to be addressed moving forward! We have a live eviction to get to and after that, the opportunity to see a new Head of Household. Whether or not we get a full competition on the next episode remains to be seen, but we are excited to find out.

Now, here is the good news: You are still going to have a chance to see more of the reality competition show on the air tonight. However, it is not going to happen immediately. Instead, we would say to keep your eyes peeled around 9:15 or 9:20 p.m. Eastern time. The Presidential Address will push back all of primetime slightly, but this is not going to be anything altogether substantial.

As for what is going to happen tonight…

If you have been watching the live feeds with some regularity, then you already know a thing or two about what is going to happen here. More than likely, we are going to be gearing up for the eviction of Cory from the show pending some sort of last-minute flip. He has been one of the bigger players for the majority of the season, but he did get a little cocky and also did not win when he needed to. The presence of the BB Comic Week twists certainly helped when it came to sealing his fate.

