The Voice 24 video: Jordan Rainer, Jackson Snelling sing Reba hit

Tonight on The Voice season 24 the Battle Rounds officially begin, and we already have a big question for Reba McEntire. Why are you pairing together Jordan Rainer and Jackson Snelling for a battle? This is the first sneak preview that we’ve seen for this stage of the competition, and this is the sort of performance that can convert you to country music even if you aren’t a fan!

First and foremost, let’s talk song choice here in “The Heart Won’t Lie” by Reba and Vince Gill. It’s so smart when contestants get to do an actual duet for this stage, and you could really see here how it lifted up both Jordan and Jackson to another level. Their harmonies were really good, and you could tell that they each had a lot of passion for what they were doing. Sure, they have their own styles within country music, but they came together in the right ways.

Really, this feels like one of those battles where both of them are going to move forward in some shape or form. Jordan is a little more polished as a performer, and we do think that comes through with this. She’s probably set to make more artistic choices in the competition right now. However, Jackson has untapped potential through the roof, has a beautiful tone, and somehow sounds both similar and different to other country artists out there.

Ultimately, the winner of this battle likely comes down to preference and what you are looking for as a coach. Jordan likely knows who she is at this point in her musical career, whereas Jackson may have some more room to grow and be molded.

No matter what happens here, let’s just be grateful that we had this performance — and this may be a sign of good things to come for Reba as a coach. You can watch the full battle over here.

After watching this battle, would you choose Jordan Rainer or Jackson Snelling to move forward on The Voice 24?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming here pretty soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







