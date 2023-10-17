Frasier revival season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The new job

While the first episodes of the Frasier revival get a bonus airing tonight on CBS, why not look ahead to the Paramount+ airing of episode 3? That is coming a little bit later this week, and this one will especially serve as a reminder of just how much has changed for the title character.

We already know that so much of the world of this show is very-much different, really to the point where Frasier Crane himself is one of the only throughlines that exists here. That is going to be front and center again moving forward.

The title for this Frasier episode is “First Class,” which is going to make so much more sense after seeing the season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Frasier begins a new career at the university, determined to be taken seriously as an academic—but finds that a nearly twenty year stint as a daytime talk show host is not easy to escape.

When you are doing a multi-camera comedy like this, one of the things that should almost always be a focus is finding a way to keep some of that humor in a way that also feels authentic. This is one of those episodes where that should not be all that hard. This is a fish out of water experience for Kelsey Grammer’s character. Regardless of however qualified he may feel he is in the academic field, actually being in this environment is a real culture shock. Also, communicating with people for a talk show is pretty darn different from real life.

If you are unsure about the new Frasier at the moment, the one thing that we would say right now is rather simple: You probably need to still exercise a little bit of patience. It is going to take some time for the show to figure out its new rhythms, just as is often the case for a brand-new comedy, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into season 1 episode 3 of the Frasier revival?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







