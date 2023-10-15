Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cameo

We knew that this weekend’s Saturday Night Live premiere was going to have its share of fanfare, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Let’s just go ahead and say this: These cameos on their own are an important reminder of just how important this show remains to the present-day pop-culture consciousness. Is there any other show that would’ve been able to pull something like this off, so soon after the relationship between the two went public?

Now, it is interesting that the NFL star and the pop icon both appeared on the show separately, and in a couple of appropriate ways. For Kelce (who played an NFL game on Thursday), he turned up at the end of a sketch openly mocking how much attention he and Taylor were getting during football broadcasts. Meanwhile, Swift appeared to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, who she has previously collaborated with.

We should note that both Taylor and Travis do have their own sort of ties to the sketch show. Travis even hosted this past season! Swift, meanwhile, has graced the show on a number of occasions. All of this should serve as a great reminder to people that SNL is back on the air, especially following a hiatus that lasted for a good five months amidst the WGA strike. While the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, the sketch show falls under a separate agreement that allows this sort of scripted content to come back on the air with actors.

Now, are we going to see more of these two moving forward? For the time being, we would say that this is pretty unlikely. Kelce was able to turn up due mostly to an irregularity within the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL schedule. Meanwhile, Swift will be incredibly busy again with her tour starting next month, and she has had a brief break in the midst of her concert film premiering this weekend.

What do you think about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appearing on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







