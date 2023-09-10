Futurama season 11 episode 9 spoilers: A toy story

As we prepare to see Futurama season 11 episode 9 on Hulu next week, there is a pretty interesting story ahead. The title here is “The Prince and the Product,” which could be a reference to a lot of different things. Personally, it reminds of the Prince Who Was Promised from the lore of George R.R. Martin, but we may be in the minority of that.

So what lies ahead within this episode? Then go ahead and check out the Futurama season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

The crew members are reborn as toys.

Sure, we do think that Hulu could be a little more generous about sharing details here, but what more do you really need to get engaged here? There is a certain irony to the idea that this episode is reminiscent of Toy Story on paper, and both Pixar and Hulu are ironically owned by Disney. Can you really spoof something if it falls under the same parent company? Of course, this is assuming that this is a spoof of that movie at all — we know already that this show can veer in all sorts of directions, including some that are at times fairly unexpected.

A look towards the future

Now, let’s talk about the schedule for a moment — are there only two episodes left? Well, not necessarily, as Hulu originally ordered twenty episodes of the revival. However, it seems like these are coming in batches — after episode 10, you are most likely going to be waiting a while to see whatever comes next. How they designate these episodes (as two separate “seasons” or part 1 or part 2 of season 11) remains to be seen, and streamers in general can be rather tricky with this.

In the end, the most important thing is that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to. Prepare accordingly! Also, keep crossing your fingers for some sort of renewal in the months ahead.

(Photo: Hulu.)

