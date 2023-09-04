Futurama season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Bad news, Zapp…

When Futurama season 11 episode 8 arrives next week on Hulu, there is absolutely one thing that we can say — this show is going to continue to not shy away from being as satirical as possible with some of their stories.

Already this season, we’ve seen the writing staff take on mega-corporations, cryptocurrency, health crises, and a number of other prevalent present-day topics. So what lies ahead from here? A story all about being “canceled” and what exactly it means. One of the things that the show has done so smartly is taken some of these broad topics and actually examined them in a more granular way — while at the same time being funny. There are some important messages, but this has never been a show to be altogether preachy. That is certainly not the goal for this particular story, either.

Do you still want to get a few more details all about the upcoming story here? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 11 episode 8 synopsis below:

When Zapp Brannigan is canceled for crude behavior, Leela takes over as captain of the Nimbus on a critical mission.

In addition to the topical part of this story, clearly you’re also getting something more here when it comes to Leela taking over as a captain. How quickly is she going to adjust to this role? We tend to think that it will be pretty fast — after all, doesn’t it have to be?

Another thing worth noting…

At the time of this writing, there is still no official word on a season 12 renewal … but doesn’t it feel inevitable in a lot of ways? Based on what we’ve seen over the course of this year so far insofar as streaming figures go, it is really hard to imagine a scenario where we do not revisit this world again. Not only is Futurama performing at its new streaming home, but it helping old episodes at the same time.

What do you most want to see entering Futurama season 11 episode 8 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







