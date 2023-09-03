The Afterparty season 2 finale spoilers: Is a big cliffhanger ahead?

As we prepare to see The Afterparty season 2 finale on Apple TV+ in a couple of days, how much should we be thinking about cliffhangers?

On paper, you can argue that the simple answer is “not so much.” After all, we don’t think that the writers are going to extend the mystery of Edgar’s death into season 2, largely because there is no real reason for them to want that. Also, is it a little too soon for them to introduce another murder into the picture? Probably. The show is already asking a lot of us to make us think that Aniq and Zoe would find themselves in two different murderous situations like this.

So instead of focusing on the killer at the moment, let’s shift the conversation over to something different: Could the cliffhanger be more story-based? Take, for example, Danner getting a new job opportunity, or Aniq realizing that solving cases full-time is better than his current position. Could a dramatic life change happen to one of our leads?

We honestly think that when it comes to cliffhangers, The Afterparty is in a far more difficult position than it would at first seem. They don’t want to leave audiences without resolution, but you also want to convince them to keep watching … or at the very least want more.

For the time being, we should note that nothing is official as of yet when it comes to a season 3. Are we hopeful? Sure, but we’ve come to believe that nothing within the TV world is guaranteed, especially when we are seeing so many different people cut costs left and right. We’ll never take a show for granted so if you love this one, keep watching and also tell your friends to join in!

Related – Get more news on The Afterparty now, including more thoughts entering the finale

Do you think that there is going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of The Afterparty season 2 finale?

Who do you think the killer here is? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







