Unforgotten season 5 premiere spoilers: Who is Jessica James?

Tomorrow night on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Unforgotten season 5 premiere — so what’s coming up? Just how many more twists and turns are ahead? Let’s just say there are quite a few, and you should be prepared for every twist and turn along the way.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive in particular into the subject of Jessica James. Who is she, and what is she bringing to the table here? Let’s just say that she is the newest addition to the team, and she has a big challenge having to replace Cassie Stuart. That is not going to be easy, especially when Sunny is in some ways still in mourning.

Of course, much of the Unforgotten season 5 premiere is going to be about this transition — but there is a hugely important case that still needs to be solved here! Just because there is a new cast member on board here in Sinéad Keenan does not mean that the entire premise of the show goes away. The entire basis for the series is still all about trying to unravel these cold cases, and often get answers to mysteries that are nearly impossible to figure out.

To get a few more details now all about the premiere, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

The first episode of Unforgotten Season 5 sees DCI James join DI Khan and team to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart looms large over the team and Jess knows there are big shoes to fill. Just when she needs to be at the top of her game, her first day on the job is marred by an unforeseen and devastating event in her family life.

