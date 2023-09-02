Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: week 5 Veto players lead to drama

The week 5 Veto players were selected today in the Big Brother 25 house, and we knew from the jump that things could be interesting here.

How so? Well, go ahead and consider this for a moment: Head of Household Jared nominated Cameron and Red for eviction, and all three of them have won competitions so far this season. With that alone, it could be one of the more competitive ones we’ve seen. We know that Jared would prefer to not have to name a replacement nominee, but there were also some people (Bowie Jane) who said yesterday she felt really bad that Red had to be up on the block for his birthday on Tuesday. Would someone else throw it? That feels silly, but you never know with this season.

So who was actually chosen today? Well, obviously Jared, Cameron, and Red, and America being chosen led to a really heated reaction from Jared. He was clearly annoyed about the idea that she could throw this competition and, in general, seems a little mad that she just won’t do what he wants. This led to a pretty big argument between him and Cory, where Cory (who is trying to tell Jared they are final two together) felt like he was unfairly going at America, who would never put him on the block.

As for the other Veto players, we know that Matt and Felicia are now playing — but there was no heated reaction to either one of them taking part. The Veto should take place a little bit later in the day, so we’ll wait and see what happens there! Still, we do think that Jared is digging a grave for himself with this.

Who are you rooting for to win the Veto in the Big Brother 25 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates.

