Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 1 finale on Paramount+ this weekend, are we going to see a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal happen? Or, are we effectively at the end of the road already?

Given the somewhat tumultuous nature of this industry at large, we never want to be in a situation where we take something for granted. With that being said, though, we do feel reasonably confident that there is going to be more here eventually and it is a matter of when, not if, we end up seeing this show come back.

So what’s the reason for this? Well, it has a ton to do with the fact that by all accounts, the first season of Special Ops: Lioness has been pretty successful, and it really has been able to do that with limited publicity amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Taylor Sheridan has proven time and time again that he is a magnet for mainstream audiences and his shows continue to win. It also helps that he can attract talent like Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, who give almost instant credibility to his stories. That is without even mentioning Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira, who are actually more of the leads of this story for the most part.

Our hope here is that even while noting the strikes, there is still a chance that we hear about a season 2 over the next month or two. That does not mean that we will see the show back anytime soon, but isn’t it a step in the right direction? We tend to think so!

When would a potential season 2 premiere?

The most fair guess is in the first half of 2025, given that there needs to be some time given for everything to reset following the strikes. Also, if you want to bring the same cast back, you also need to make sure that they are all available at the same time. That is not a particularly easy thing to do at the end of the day.

