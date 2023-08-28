The Golden Bachelor cast reveal date confirmed by ABC

When is the cast of The Golden Bachelor going to be revealed over at ABC? Luckily, you are not going to be stuck waiting long!

In a new post on Twitter, the show has revealed that on Wednesday, you are going to learn the identity of the twenty women who are going to be meeting lead Gerry Turner. It remains to be seen who some of the women are, or even if this person in the preview is one of the contestants at all.

Still, we’re not surprised that ABC is rolling out the golden carpet for some of these women in a way that they haven’t for a lot of other people. They recognize the potential that this show has to be one of the biggest reality sensations in quite some time, and for good reason. This is a concept that has not been explored that much before and so far, the network has really sold this series on the premise of sentimentality. They want you to think that Gerry is someone who you can instantly get behind and understand and if you like him, you will really love some of the contestants.

We know that the series has been in production for a little while and with that in mind, it’s our hope that a preview with some actual footage is going to air at some point in the relatively near future.

Also, do not forget…

The same day that The Golden Bachelor premieres, you are going to have a chance to also see Bachelor in Paradise come back! This means a three-hour block of some of your favorite shows, and we certainly hope that both of these shows bring everything you love to the table and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

