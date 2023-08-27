The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 2 air date, details

Following the big premiere today on BBC One, are you curious to learn more about The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, we should note, however crazy it may be, that there is actually a two-night premiere for the Ruth Wilson series. Tomorrow, you will have a chance to see the next installment … but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here! We recognize that a lot of you may not have heard about this show at all yet, so it feels right to start things off with some pretty base details about the series actually is:

Lorna Brady (Wilson) is a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is, or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in a convent. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate Lorna has never known.

Unluckily for Lorna, Detective Colman Akande (McCormack) is now also on her tail, for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. The ambitious Colman quickly rose through the ranks of the Garda Síochána thanks to his natural aptitude. His scathing wit hides a quiet sadness, and when he meets Lorna Brady, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets.

If you love murder mysteries and/or psychological thrillers, this should be right up your alley! Also, we don’t think that a BBC series with Wilson at the center of it needs that much hype when you consider her past resume.

As for tomorrow’s episode 2, here are a few more details all about that…

Lorna still hasn’t slept, and she has no intention of doing so until she finds out what Aoife Cassidy knew.

The town’s laundry survivors are campaigning for justice, and Lorna discovers that Aoife spoke to another survivor. Past betrayals emerge to the surface and end in tragedy.

Colman and local guard Massey join forces to track down Father Percy’s murderer. Key evidence has been destroyed, but Colman identifies his murder suspect as Aoife Cassidy, whilst Lorna’s strange behaviour brings her to his attention. And there’s something about this town that is really starting to get under Colman’s skin.

Things are going to move quite quickly with this series and at the end of the day, they have to! Remember that we’re dealing with only six episodes here, and that doesn’t give us a lot of time for any individual story to stay in one place.

(Photo: BBC One.)

