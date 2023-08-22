Frasier revival premiere date confirmed at Paramount+

Do you want to learn when the long-awaited Frasier revival with Kelsey Grammer is finally arriving on Paramount+? Let’s just say that we have some good news to share on that subject today!

In a press release, the folks over at the streaming service have confirmed that you will see the comedy back on Thursday, October 12 over on Paramount+. You are going to get two episodes then and then after that, the series is going to shift over more to weekly releases. This has become somewhat of a standard-operating procedure for a lot of streaming services these days, so we can’t say that we are altogether shocked that something similar is being adopted here, as well. What is interesting is that on Tuesday, October 17 at 9:15 p.m. Eastern, following a special, “extended” episode of Big Brother 25, you will have a chance to see these first two episodes premiere on CBS.

Take note that the CBS airing is a one-time thing, and the network is not suddenly going to get the entirety of the first season because of the writers’ strike. The idea here is to just use broadcast to get people hooked on the new show.

So what is the new Frasier all about? Well, the title character is going to be moving back to Boston, where he will face a number of new obstacles as he does his best in order to navigate yet another phase of his life. There are going to be a handful of new characters aboard the show this time around, but also an adult version of his son Freddy. Some cast members from the previous sitcom are going to return for at least one episode, including Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth. However, it remains to be seen if we will ever see David Hyde Pierce again, as he opted not to appear during the first season of the revival.

Are we intrigued? Sure, but bringing back a show from the dead can be quite a challenge. That’s why we don’t want to say anything is 100% certain when it comes to the future here.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

