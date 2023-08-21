The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 candidates: Who killed Edgar?

Who killed Edgar on The Afterparty season 2? We know that there are a ton of different suspects out there but at the same time, very little information when it comes to answers. This is, at the end of the day, why we are here to help! There are a few candidates that we want to hone in on at present, including one that does stand out above all others in the pack.

Without further ado, let’s get into it…

Feng – For most of the past month, we’ve had Zoe and Grace’s father in top position as the most likely killer but now, we’re not as sold. His motive is clearly there, as he would likely want to make sure that Grace never learned that Ulysses could potentially be his father. Yet, is it too obvious at this point?

Hannah – Clearly, she and Grace were up to something that they left out of their stories to Aniq and Danner. Technically, a huge chunk of Grace’s was a lie since she never even mentioned having a romantic tryst with Hannah. We don’t think Grace did anything directly, as this would make it far too easy to point the finger at her. However, there are other possibilities out there!

Travis – This would be the most similar to season 1, at least in that it’s someone who got an early episode being the person to actually do it. Yet, we’re still not sure he is capable of it…

Isabel – This may actually be the most interesting candidate of all. Could Edgar’s own mother kill him? She has tried to accuse a ton of people, and she may be protesting a little bit too much here. Also, she hasn’t had her own episode, and it’s possible that Aniq and Danner may just think that she shouldn’t be a suspect. Her motives are unclear, but we certainly think she is cutthroat enough…

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

