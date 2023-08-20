Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Is it bound for 2024?

Should you feel confident at the moment that we are going to see Tulsa King season 2 at some point in 2024? Is that something that we can really hope for?

Well, it is hard to say that anything is certain as of this writing, but there are at least some reasons for hope here. First and foremost, note this: We’re talking about a pretty long window of time here and by virtue of that, there is still a reason for optimism. That’s even true when you consider the current circumstances. The writers of the WGA and the actors of SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike and while there is no immediate end in sight, we hope that there is a resolution by the end of the year.

Once that happens, the next order of business for Tulsa King is going to be finding a new showrunner. That is of course important, but it is also going to take presumably a little bit of time. While Taylor Sheridan is very much involved in the story of the Sylvester Stallone series, it is hard for him to take on the full day-to-day responsibilities here. He has so many other shows from top to bottom!

So long as production on season 2 begins in the first half of 2024, we do think that it will premiere at some point next year. Why be altogether worried about it right now? Tulsa King doesn’t take an extremely long period of time to shoot and because of the nature of its story, there is not a ton of post-production work that needs to be done after the fact. The most important thing here is that the creative team has time to perfect the story.

After all, aren’t the stakes pretty darn high following the season 1 finale? Is Dwight going to find a way to be a free man after that huge twist? Only time will tell…

(Photo: Paramount+.)

