Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the show’s season 1 finale tonight, can you expect to see a season 2 for Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars down the road?

We should start off here with the hot take: This is the best of any of Ramsay’s reality-competition shows at Fox. If you think about Hell’s Kitchen and also MasterChef, most of these shows have the same formula year after year. That gets really stale, and there are so many different contestants who you will never remember in more or less a million years. This is what makes Ramsay’s food celebrity show stand out a little bit more at the end of the day here. While there is a cooking element to it, this is also about building brands and showcasing that you have a mind for business.

While the ratings are decent and on par with some of Fox’s other shows in this space, nothing still is guaranteed when it comes to a season 2. we imagine that doing a show like this cannot be that cheap with all of the travel involved, and we also know that Fox has a lot of other unscripted shows. They may not think that bringing it back is something that they have to do.

Still, we honestly think that there is room to make this one even better than what we’ve seen this time around, especially when you consider the fact that no one really had any idea what this show would be going into it. Now, producers could make it even more creative as they look to cast more food entrepreneurs all over the country. Why not have a little bit more fun with this if you possibly can?

Just remember that because this is an unscripted show, it’s not something that Fox has to greenlight right away. They could choose to be really patient on this and we have to anticipate that they will be.

What do you want to see when it comes to a potential Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







