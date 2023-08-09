Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Last before series finale

Next week on The CW, you are going to be seeing Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12 — and suffice it to say, this one is big. How much so? Well, let’s just say that we are gearing up for the series finale, and whatever transpires here is going to build directly into that. The final two episodes are going to be dangerous, emotional, and hopefully contain a lot of great payoff. We may not get answers to every little thing under the sun in episode 12, but we don’t need that! We just need to move in the direct direction.

Now, let’s get into the finer details. Season 4 episode 12 is titled “The Heartbreak of Truth,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

PENULTIMATE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew head out to the graveyard after she receives a mysterious call. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#412). Original airdate 8/16/2023.

Regardless of whether or not there is some big, jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of this episode, we know that it will carry over into the finale, titled “The Light Between Lives.” You can see a little bit more about it below:

SERIES FINALE – Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lauren Glover (#413). Original airdate 8/23/2023.

Are we expected to get a little choked-up in the final chapter? Well, that almost feels like a given! How can we not when you consider the totality of the journey that we’ve been on with all of the Drew Crew over the years?

What do you most want to see moving into Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12, let alone the series finale?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







