Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10: The finale!

Are you ready to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10 arrive on Paramount+? soon? Admittedly, we both are and we aren’t for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, we really should come out here with a rather unfortunate reminder that this upcoming episode, titled “Hegemony,” is the end of the season. That means that we are building up to something potentially epic. Will it match up with what we had for Number One at the end of season 1? That remains to be seen.

We don’t exactly think that this is going to be some earth-shattering surprise but at the time of this writing, there is not a synopsis out there for what lies ahead on the next new episode … and nor is there a lot of additional information about if there will be some sort of cliffhanger or not. The only thing that we are reasonably assured of is that we are going to have a big, monumental story here that introduces a handful of huge moments and transports us to another world — at least metaphorically.

The good news is that we already know that a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is coming, and it is rather nice in advance to have some confirmation on that. It makes the long wait until we get around to it all the easier. We tend to think, especially with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes going on right now, we could be waiting until either late 2024 or early 2025 in order to see what’s next.

For the time being, our advice is simply this — try not to think too much about any of this. Instead, just sit back, relax, and try to enjoy what is directly in front of you in just seven days. This remains one of the best entries in the whole franchise, and we are confident in the future!

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

