Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 9: Last pre-finale

Next week on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 9, you are absolutely about to see things become more intense! This is what happens when there are only four contestants left in the competition, and things become all the more heated from top to bottom.

So what is everyone tasked with moving forward? Well, they will all be in Las Vegas, which means that they have to find a way to deliver a dining experience that is both fun and entertaining. What has made this show so unique is that it’s at the nexus of culinary talent and business savvy. That is certainly not changing here.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

The top four entrepreneurs are in Las Vegas to put on a show-stopping performance and prove they deserve a place in the finale. Gordon tests the semifinalists’ capability of developing a new business model in true Vegas fashion – a sensational culinary circus. In this fusion of high-end cuisine with first-class entertainment, each competitor must choose between an appetizer, cocktail, main course, or dessert from Gordon’s Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant to showcase in their performance. The contestants will work together to integrate their dishes with a circus performance – the ultimate challenge of crafting the perfect blend. With only three spots in the finale, the entrepreneurs must communicate clearly, resist the temptation to play it safe, and push the boundaries of creativity in the all-new “Feast Your Eyes” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, August 9 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-109) (TV-14 D, L)

If there is one thing that does 100% surprise us at the moment, it is the fact that this show continues to travel around to so many locations. This is not a particularly cheap thing to do!

