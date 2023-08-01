Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The biggest play yet?

As we prepare for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 over on ABC next week, isn’t this the time where the biggest moves are made? In a way, we would say that the answer to this is a pretty clear “yes.”

From our vantage point, here is what some of the remaining contestants should be thinking about — you don’t want the bigger threats still there in the finale. You have to find a way to take them out beforehand! Even if it is difficult, it’s still easily the smartest move that you can possibly make. The problem there is that some of the bigger threats may also be your allies and if you’re too duplicitous with a lot of this, you do run the risk of getting yourself in trouble later. (This is what we could very well call “pulling a Cole” at this point.)

Want to get a few more pieces of info all about what lies ahead here? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Two contestants form an alliance while the challenge has everyone piecing together paper shreds for clues. A “power player” is targeted in the Guess Off.

So who is considered a power player at this point? You can argue that it is Chris or Gabriel, given that both of them have fought really hard to make it to this point and have played really smartly. We don’t mean this to be overly diplomatic, but couldn’t you actually consider everyone at this point to be a power player in their own way? They have all shown that they deserve to be there and to keep fighting in this competition. If you’re under the radar, that is very much a good thing.

