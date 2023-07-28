True Detective season 4 premiere date: Still coming in 2023?

In the midst of all the delays that are rocking the industry, how concerned should you be over a True Detective season 4? Is the HBO drama 100% coming on the air at some point a little later this year?

Now, we do think it is worth reminding everyone out there that the network has officially said already that they crime drama (also titled True Detective: Night Country) will air in 2023. However, we also can’t just sit here and act like things are totally normal in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

On paper, you can argue that neither of these things would impact season 4 directly, given that filming seems to have been done for a good while now. However, there is an indirect consequence of the strike from a scheduling point of view. Save for House of the Dragon (which is still in the works), there are a number of other shows at the network that we are not going to be seeing for a good while because of the strike.

Earlier today, FX announced that they are pushing back their Hulu series A Murder at the End of the World until November, seemingly to ensure that they would still have some more programming on the air during this period. Even if the strikes are over by then, a lot of work has been delayed this time. Given that True Detective has yet to even have an exact premiere date, it could be even easier for HBO to push this back.

For the time being…

We are still holding out hope that you will see Jodie Foster in Night Country this year. The Alaska-set story has the potential to be the best version of the franchise since the very beginning!

Now that we’ve said that, we just don’t want you to rule out any possibility, especially when some feel very-much possible at present. (The easiest thing to do, of course, would be seeing the networks and studios pay actors and writers what they deserve. Unfortunately, that has not happened yet.)

When do you particularly want to see True Detective season 4 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







