Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox, July 26, 2023?

Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox? We don’t think it will come as some shock, but of course we’d love more of the show and in the relatively near future. We’ve seen a lot of culinary competitions over the years, and we do appreciate that this one is at least trying to do something a little bit different and innovate beyond the norm.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news does come into play here — we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what lies ahead. There is no new episode set for tonight, which means that you have to wait another seven days to see what’s next — and we know that this is going to be a particularly entertaining challenge! We are talking here all about seeing the remaining six contestants have to dive head-first into the world of QVC, where they must learn to sell products in a short period of time. This is something that Food Stars do often need to be adept at in real life, since it is very-much about building a brand.

To get a few more details on how this particular competition works, check out the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

This week, the remaining six contestants split into teams to take on a live TV challenge where they will sell kitchen products. The two teams take over a QVC satellite studio and have three hours to select which five products they will showcase. Each team will select a producer and two team members who will be on camera for the 20-minute segment. The teams have to sell the products with conviction and connect with their audience of QVC host Alberti Popaj, QVC executives, and 30 regular QVC customers. The expert QVC executives and experienced customers will decide which team created an entertaining, informative, and cohesive segment. Whoever cracks under the pressure of the live broadcast will be eliminated in the all- new “As Seen on TV” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, August 2 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-108) (TV-14 L)

In the end, remember this — there are only a few episodes to come this season. Let’s hope for some great stuff the rest of the way.

