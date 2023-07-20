Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 7: Time troubles

Next week on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 7, we are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Those Old Scientists.” What makes this one stand out? To us, it’s really about how the writers can put a spin on what we almost consider to be a classic time-travel story.

It is almost weird that we would even utter the phrase “classic time-travel story” these days, but just think about how much we’ve seen in this subgenre over the past few years alone! Also, take a look at the synopsis below:

An accident while investigating a time portal sends Ensign Brad Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike and his crew must get him back where he belongs before he can somehow alter the timeline.

Ultimately, the idea of changing the timeline, even accidentally, is always a scary concept. Nobody knows quite how it works, and while it has been a part of Star Trek lore before, it’s always going to be different with Boimler and Pike than it would be many other characters. They all have their own perspectives, and different actions are always going to be taken. What makes Strange New Worlds ultimately stand out is the real attention to detail and allowing for this crew to feel so fully-formed and who we’d almost exactly want them to be. This remains such a hopeful show when it comes to the heroes that could be out there, even when the going gets touhg and there are tremendous challenges. This is all a part of the reason why we’ve felt like this is one of the better shows within the Paramount+ franchise.

Now, here is your reminder that if you really love Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, now it is really up to us to watch and promote it, given that many of the actors and writers are unable to at the moment. We want them to have a chance to make more, but also under a contract that better represents their work and effort.

