Hijack season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Surviving in the sky?

As we prepare to see Hijack season 1 episode 6 now over on Apple TV+, we probably do not have to specify how dangerous things now are. Think about what we have seen to date, and also just how the end of episode 5 left off.

For a good chunk of that story, it actually felt like we were going to have a chance to see Sam and the rest of the passengers land, and for a wide array of officials to storm in and stop all of the hijackers on board. Yet, that was an extremely risky gambit and, in the end, nothing ended up happening. Also, it’s worth noting that had the plane diverted course, the lives of the passengers’ families (including Sam) could be in danger. This is the most complicated of moral dilemmas that you are ever going to run into.

So basically, Idris Elba’s character now has to remain in the air with the hijackers, who could kill anyone the moment that they determine that this plan is not worthwhile. Basically, he and the passengers have to figure out how to survive, but also if they can overtake the passengers in a way that ensures that they can still communicate things to the more dangerous people on the ground without suspicion. They also have to hope for the best that the government and the authorities on the ground can keep everyone safe.

Just in case you are wondering why this show has become so popular already, this is why — it has so many classic thriller elements and it is showing them off in a really thrilling and effective way. There are two episodes left; don’t you think that these are going to be two of the best that we have seen so far? We certainly think so.

Let’s just say to cross your fingers and hope for the best when it comes to all of these passengers’ future fates…

Related – Check out more news regarding the next Hijack and what you can expect to see

What are you most interested in seeing coming up on Hijack season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







