Mayans MC series finale: Is Miguel Galindo dead?

We figured that we were going to be seeing a lot of major deaths over the course of the Mayans MC series finale, and 100% there was. Who did we lose? Well, for starters a number of characters within the club, and then one of the big crime bosses in Miguel Galindo.

What is surprising about this? Well, it’s not just that Emily was able to pull the trigger on this; it was how she managed to pull this off. She was able to stage the entire crime as a murder-suicide, claiming that Miguel’s bodyguard was responsible for the death. From there, he then took his own life. She framed it in a way that not all of it could be visible on-camera, while creating an alibi for herself at the same time by going upstairs to put her child to bed. It seemed like she figured a lot of it out and even if the authorities have their suspicions, can they really prove anything?

What is interesting here is that for most of the series, we thought that Emily’s story was going to connect more to a lot of other characters or to EZ (pictured above) than it did. Instead, we were just left with the lesson that Miguel eventually put himself in a position where not only did his wife want to kill him, but was willing to go to incredible lengths over the course of the series to make it happen.

If there’s one clear lesson that we are meant to take away from the finale, it is simply that actions have consequences, and a lot of bad things happened to a lot of bad people throughout. Of course, things are also more black and white than just calling someone “bad” — this is a world full of gray areas and there are no real heroes. Because of that, almost anyone can create such a dark act at just about any moment.

With this, the saga of the Galindo family is over, and Miguel is no longer around to run his empire.

What did you think about Miguel Galindo’s death on the Mayans MC series finale?

(Photo: FX.)

