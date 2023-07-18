The Chi season 6 trailer: Emmett’s risky partnership

While you get yourselves prepared to see The Chi season 6 on Showtime next month, why not dive head-first into an electric new trailer? Just in case you needed more evidence that there is some epic stuff ahead, we’ve got it within.

First things first, can we mention that this season is going to be about new beginnings? Graduation is right around the corner for a handful of characters, including Kevin, Jake and Papa. We’ve gone through a lot with these characters to see them get here, but what else is going to be coming up? Let’s just hope for some jaw-dropping moments and a handful of big surprises.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see now a new look at what lies ahead that makes it clear that there are some huge moments coming across the board. Emmett and Kiesha, for example, are about to hit a big stumbling block courtesy of Douda, whereas Kevin’s career is about to take off. Yet, he is still young — is he really ready for what lies ahead? This is a show all about the highs and lows of the South Side, and that is not about to change.

For a number of specifics for every single character across the board, go ahead and check out now the full season 6 synopsis:

“This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s 16 jaw-dropping episodes.”

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 6 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Showtime.)

