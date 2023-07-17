The Rising season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season 1 finale today on The CW, can you expect The Rising season 2 to happen? Or, is this story meant to be one season and that’s it?

Well, let’s just begin here by noting that the story we are discussing here is actually rather complicated, and it’s not so simple as just The CW deciding what they want to do with this show. Here is where some things stand in actuality. The Rising is an international acquisition, so really, the US network doesn’t have that much of a say in what happens to it. It airing stateside is really just a part of the network’s new strategy to try and find lost-cost programming strategies.

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we have to come in and say that this show is not at all in the long-term plans at the network. There is no evidence at present of a season 2 happening overseas, as Variety reports that local broadcaster Sky canceled it before season 2 was set to begin. Apparently, there were some plans in the works to turn this into some sort of anthology, where there was a new version of it with some different characters. Here is what a source had to say to the aforementioned publication about it:

“It was canceled before they were due to start filming … All the cast and everything [were ready to go] and they just pulled the plug.”

We wish we could say that this is some sort of atypical development in the industry at the moment but the reality is quite simple: A lot of networks and streaming services are canceling shows, including sometimes ones that they have already renewed. This was a dire time in the industry even more the writers’ and actors’ strikes; now, there is more uncertainty that there has been in quite some time.

(Photo: The CW.)

