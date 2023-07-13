Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6: The sound of…

Following this week’s installment, are you curious to get more on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6? Well, for starters, we can say that “Lost in Translation” could be a pretty good spotlight for Uhura.

We don’t want to speak cryptically here at the start of this article — let’s just set the stage courtesy of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Uhura seems to be the only one who can hear a strange sound that seems to trigger terrifying hallucinations.

What makes this storyline effective really just starts with the creativity of it. There’s a real horror aspect that can come from someone thinking that they are hearing voices, but we know with this franchise that there is almost always an explanation for it. What she uncovers in this hour could be something that courses through the rest of the season, or at the very least generates some discussions within the hour. We know that this show does love doing its thought-provoking standalone hours and this could be another example of that.

Also, is this a story that could be set within a fairly small number of settings? Sure. Even though you have this heightened setting and a big budget for action sequences and CGI, the truth remains that Star Trek will always be about the characters. If the style ever outweighs the substance, you are doing something wrong. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has done a better job than almost any other show in the franchise of remembering what matters most, and we doubt that it will be any different here.

We still have a little ways to go in the season and, because of that, we would say to not draw too many assumptions about the long-term future based solely on what we are seeing right now. There is potential still for a wide array of surprises.

