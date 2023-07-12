Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 7: Want coffee?

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 7. So what’s coming? What other challenges lie ahead for the remaining contestants?

First and foremost, can we say that we really like how the show tends to lean into travel? This doesn’t feel like most of the other Gordon Ramsay shows on Fox, which tend to take place largely within some signature kitchen. The remaining contestants are going to be heading off to Seattle and while there, they have the task of creating the best pop-up coffee shop. After all, is there any better “coffee city” out there? In terms of public perception, we don’t quite think so. The idea is for these contestants to show that they can develop and promote brands in the food space, and this is a great jumping-off point.

Below, you can check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The entrepreneurs showcase their market awareness and customer service skills in this week’s challenge when they are split into two teams and tasked with running a pop-up coffee shop in downtown Seattle. In a surprise twist, the teams’ shops are placed side by side, placing emphasis on branding. The pressure heats up as teams must impress secret shopper, Nick Stone, the CEO of Bluestone Lane. Strong communication, short wait times, and friendly smiles will be the key ingredients to success, ensuring the team that brews the best overall experience is safe from elimination. One contestant from the losing team will be stirred out of the competition in the all new “Cup of Joe” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-107) (TV-14 L)

Of course, there is still a good bit of competition to come on the other side of this episode, so it’s probably not a good idea to draw any huge assumptions as to where the show is going to go based entirely on where we are right now. Let’s just say that a little bit of patience could be required with that…

