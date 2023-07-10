Is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester? The future of Will

Is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester at some point during season 8, or after the events of the emotional premiere? Well, we understand the reason for a lot of the concerns right now.

Even going into the premiere tonight, the folks at PBS made it clear that there were some reasons to be concerned over Will’s future. When you look at the synopsis for the premiere episode below, you may not think that trouble is immediately coming his way:

After a fun-filled charity motorbike race, a young biker is found dead. Will and Geordie struggle to work out who would want to hurt a gifted young man.

However, the synopsis for episode 2 hints that Will’s future could be on the line following said accident, and it’s possible that after the premiere, you could be wondering if he is going to be found guilty of some sort of crime. Can Geordie help him? Is he going to be able to find a way out of a particularly difficult position? It’s something that you should be wondering about.

For now…

The one thing that we can say is that Will has a significant role throughout the season, so there is no reason for immediate concern moving forward. As for the end of the season … well, we will cross that bridge when we come to it. Remember for a moment that Brittney was considered a finalist in the running for Superman in the upcoming James Gunn movie, but he did not end up landing the role. We have seen cast changes on Grantchester before, and it could happen again … though we very much love his work as Will and would love to see him around here forever.

Related – Check out even more information now in regards to Grantchester season 8 episode 2, including that aforementioned synopsis

Were you worried that Tom Brittney would be leaving Grantchester even before the start of season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back for even more updates that we know you do not want to miss over time.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







