Grantchester season 8 premiere date: When is it on ITV?

There are some pretty fascinating twists and turns when it comes to the Grantchester season 8 premiere, especially when it comes to the date.

After all, let’s start off here by noting this: We are getting a chance to see Tom Brittney and the rest of the cast back on PBS tonight! However, viewers in the UK have not actually had a chance to see the new season yet, in what is a rather interesting and strange twist. Typically, the show comes on ITV a good while before it arrives here stateside, but this time around, schedules have just played out in a way where we are getting it earlier in America. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as it did transpire in the past with Victoria — however, it is still a relative rarity.

So when is the British network airing the new season? Well, there is still no confirmed date, but we do think it will be in the coming months. It would be incredibly unusual for ITV to sit on Grantchester forever, especially since there’s a risk that people could find out a lot of spoilers online in advance and we don’t really think they want that. Also, this is one of their shows that has extremely broad premiere. There is a reason that it has gone on as long as it has, even to the point where it has undergone some substantial cast changes.

If you do want to get a basic tease for what is coming, here is how PBS is describing the next chapter:

Will is happy, and Geordie and Cathy content in their relationship. But an accident and shocking announcements threaten the stability and happiness found by Grantchester’s vicar and police detective duo. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive season of Grantchester tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

So absolutely, there is quite a bit to look forward to here … to put it mildly.

(Photo: PBS.)

