The Horror of Dolores Roach season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 1 premiere today on Prime Video, is there going to be a season 2 of The Horror of Dolores Roach?

We should recognize first and foremost that there may be some who haven’t heard too much about this show as of yet, so let’s start by handing over a little more info here. Let’s begin with the logline for the show, and what could make a lot of people out there intrigued:

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Obviously, we’re going to be intrigued by a good horror story that has a topical edge to it. Also, who doesn’t love Sweeney Todd? There’s a lot of talent both in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes, so the idea here is to clearly lift this up past the standard horror fare.

However, for the time being it remains to be seen if there is going to be another season or not and honestly, there may not need to be one, all things considered. With this genre in particular there is often diminishing returns the longer a property stays on, mostly because so much enjoyment tends to be based mostly on the element of surprise. We’ll wait and see what transpires here but for now, it’s probably for the best to not have incredibly high expectations.

