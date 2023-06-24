Heels season 2 premiere spoilers: The finale aftermath

We recognize that we are still more than a month away from the Heels season 2 premiere on Sunday, July 28. With that being said, there is a lot of great stuff to be excited for! This show is absolutely about wrestling, but it’s equally about family … and you are going to be reminded of that pretty early on here.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the first season of the series ended with Jack and Ace Spade squaring off in the ring … but not in any way that was scripted. That led to a really ugly showcase at the South Georgia State Fair, one that was only saved by Crystal climbing up and getting the championship belt in the end.

Where do things go from here? Well, we can tell you that the title for the first episode is “Ten-Bell Salute,” and the full synopsis gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

After the DWL’s wildly successful South Georgia State Fair showing, Ace is left reeling from Jack’s revelation to him in the ring. He flees Duffy, leaving his brother behind to reflect upon the tragedy of their father’s death and how Jack helped Ace climb into the squared circle in the first place.

We personally do want to see Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig’s characters have some time together where they are actually happy … but that’s not going to happen right away. After all, there is just too much hurt and pain at the center of this relationship. The stuff in the finale is also not going to be easy to walk back from. We have to be prepared to see a full gamut of emotions, and let’s just hope that insofar as the wrestling goes, there are also a few things that surprise us.

