Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date: What to expect now

Last night, the news first came in that Magnum PI has been canceled for a second time, this time over at NBC. Is that absolutely devastating? Absolutely, especially to so many of us who have loved this show for so long. There was a lot of optimism at one point that it would come back, but it’s fallen victim to an imperfect storm of factors, and many of them are totally out of the show’s control.

Above all else, though, we want to express even more gratitude that we even had a chance to see a season 5 in the first place — gratitude to the cast and crew, and also gratitude to everyone who has read and supported the site in the past several years. Once upon a time, there was a thought that season 4 would be it after CBS canceled it; the news now is disappointing, but there are ten more episodes to look forward to.

(As we said last night, we’re taking a “never say never” approach to a possible revival — there just aren’t that many viable options unless NBC changes their mind.)

So what does this cancellation news mean when it comes to a Magnum PI return date? These episodes are still going to air — we would include “obviously” in here, but we don’t think anything is as obvious in the world of TV anymore. There are, after all, a lot of networks and streaming services pulling content early. We did think previously that the writers’ strike could incentivize NBC to put these already-filmed ten episodes on the air this fall to mitigate a lack of scripted content elsewhere and this could still happen; yet, they may have less of an incentive to do so now. They already know the show performs well enough on Sundays at midseason, and we’re expecting that it will likely stay there at this point and it can be promoted as a final farewell.

At this point, most of the cast seem to be of the belief that the show is in fact done; we’re sure the entire team knew that it was a possibility season 5 would be the end, so let’s hope that there is a certain measure of closure in the finale.

