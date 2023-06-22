Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3: After the trial…

After what you see this week on Paramount+, we totally understand the enthusiasm for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3. There is a chance here to enter a new era for the show in a number of different ways!

So where should we start here? Well, that is rather simple: We are talking here about the aftermath now of Una’s trial. She is able to rejoin the crew of the Enterprise now and her old post after being found not guilty, and that means a chance to see the crew reunited once more. Of course, that doesn’t mean that every single person will be front and center for the entirety of the next story.

To get some more insight all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

La’An travels back in time to twenty first century Earth to prevent an attack which will alter humanity’s future history.

We don’t necessarily think that this is that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but we’ve seen stories like this before on a multiple of different fronts. Time travel and/or multiple timelines have become a little bit more common, but this is where we remind you that this show does have a tendency to really do them better than most. That’s not something we want to look past here! There is so much potential just to see the show’s presentation of 21st century Earth, and we do love the contrast in which this show can operate.

To us, there’s almost no doubting that the first part of season 2 has been nothing short of spectacular. From here on out, the challenge is simply a matter of keeping it up. This has been a great year for this franchise in general over the past several months, so now, it’s all a matter of just keeping with the consistency.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

