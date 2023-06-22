Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the events of the season 1 finale, is there a lot to hope for when it comes to a Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai season 2 at Max?

Before we go too much further down this rabbit hole, let’s just start by noting the following: There is going to be another season set to air. That has been already confirmed! As a matter of fact, it was technically confirmed a long time ago. We have been waiting a really long time to get this show on the air for season 1, as the streamer opted to wait until the Max re-brand to launch it. We hope that the viewership is there, mostly because we know that it was created with a lot of love and there is a good bit of nostalgia out there for people who cared about the original movies so many years ago.

Thanks in part to the super-early renewal, we do think there is a legitimate case for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai season 2 to launch at some point in 2024. The first season ended in a way that (without giving away spoilers) there are some interesting things left to explore. This is a world that really celebrates imagination, and there are chances to mix genres and be both crazy and a little bit curious at the same exact time.

Beyond season 2, do we have our concerns? Sure, but that has little to do with anything that this show is us up to. Instead, that’s more of an indictment of the rather chaotic state of things over at Max / HBO Max, which has canceled a lot of shows already amidst various cost-cutting measures.

If you want to see this show out there long-term, the main advice that we can offer is rather simple: Tell your friends to watch! Amidst this crazy TV world right now, it is really easy for a lot of stuff to ultimately be lost in the shuffle.

