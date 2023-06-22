Following what we get tonight on Fox, do you want to get the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 6 return date? What about some other news on what lies ahead?

Well, there are a few different things that are worth thinking about in our mind right now, given that the show has built up momentum for a while and now, it’s off on a break. There is no new episode next week. Meanwhile, the same seemingly goes for the week after. Based on the listings that we are seeing right now per the Futon Critic, there won’t be another one on the air until we get around to Wednesday, July 12 — well after the Fourth of July.

So why take a big break at this point? Well, not having episodes close to a major holiday may be one big component to it. Meanwhile, another is Fox just wanting to stretch their programming out as deep into the summer as they possibly can.

After all, one of the most important things to remember here is quite simple: Fox is going to be hurting for some big TV ratings for a rather long time here, and for a number of different reasons. The writers’ strike is still ongoing, so who knows what they will have to air by the time we even get around to the fall? Also, we anticipate that they are going to want to take advantage of every ratings opportunity that they possibly can.

