School Spirits renewed for season 2; Cobra Kai implications

For those wondering what the future will hold for School Spirits over at Paramount+, let’s just say we come bearing more info!

According to a report from TVLine, the aforementioned streaming service is going to be bringing back the spooky Peyton List series for more after that eight-episode season earlier this year. We don’t think that this news should come as a huge shock, but remember that renewals are hardly guaranteed, especially on streaming services and also for series that have a slightly younger audience.

The site does mention that production on the second season is not expected to begin until we get around to 2024, which does help to answer the next all-important question here: How this would impact List’s upcoming appearances on another season of Cobra Kai. Would she still be able to come back there? In a word, yes. We know that the sixth and final season of the karate comedy was slated to go into production earlier this spring, but that was right before the writers’ strike. We tend to think once that is resolved (networks and streaming services, pay the writers what they deserve!), filming can kick off again as expected.

For the time being, it is a little too early still to say as to when a School Spirits season 2 would be premiering on Paramount+ — with that being said, we tend to think that it is a fair estimation to think it could be back in later mid-to-late 2024. There are a lot of factors that would need to be considered there.

When it comes to the final season of Cobra Kai, meanwhile, we do tend to think that it could be around again when it comes to the first half of next year — once again, depending of course on what is happening with the strike.

